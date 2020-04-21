Advanced search

MP urges tourists to ‘stay away’ from Somerset during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 11:00 22 April 2020

James Heappey. Picture: Eleanor Young

James Heappey. Picture: Eleanor Young

Archant

A Somerset MP has urged tourists not to visit the district due to coronavirus lockdown measures ‘for the time being’.

Wells MP James Heappey encouraged people to ‘stay away’ from Somerset until lockdown restrictions were lifted in the UK.

Mr Heappey said: “This last week would have been the dream start to the season for the many businesses.

“However, everyone involved in the promotion of tourism in Somerset has been desperately discouraging people from visiting.

“Our holiday park, hotel and B&B owners have all been incredibly supportive of the need to keep the tourists away, even though for almost all of them this spells near disaster for their business.

“When this is all over, we must all make sure we tell everybody who will listen that Somerset will be open for business and keen to welcome you back.

“We just need you to stay away for the time being.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus cases increase by 25 per cent in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Nightingale hospital covering North Somerset is set to open this weekend

NHS Nightingale Hospital Bristol will open this weekend. Picture: Jane Harris

Care homes refuse to admit patients without coronavirus test

Manor Park Care Home is one of 17 homes in North Somerset refusing to admit patients unless they have been tested for coronavirus.

Nine more coronvirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Worle pub could be converted into a nursery

The Woodspring. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Most Read

Coronavirus cases increase by 25 per cent in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Nightingale hospital covering North Somerset is set to open this weekend

NHS Nightingale Hospital Bristol will open this weekend. Picture: Jane Harris

Care homes refuse to admit patients without coronavirus test

Manor Park Care Home is one of 17 homes in North Somerset refusing to admit patients unless they have been tested for coronavirus.

Nine more coronvirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Worle pub could be converted into a nursery

The Woodspring. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston send out a email of hope and support to all season ticket holders

Weston FC were in 10th place in the Southern Premier South table before the Cornavirus pandemic.

Bristol Airport to open drive-through coronavirus key worker testing facility

A drive through coronavirus testing facility for keyworkers is opening at Bristol Airport. Picture: Bristol Airport.

Council to appeal for more support for care providers

Care providers will receive extra funding from North Somerset during the pandemic.

Digital schemes for households during the virus lockdown

Weston Town Council has launched a number of online services. Picture: Portra

Speedway bosses committed to racing

A sign at the entrance to the Oaktree Arena (pic Lily Newton-Browne)
Drive 24