MP urges tourists to ‘stay away’ from Somerset during lockdown

James Heappey. Picture: Eleanor Young Archant

A Somerset MP has urged tourists not to visit the district due to coronavirus lockdown measures ‘for the time being’.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wells MP James Heappey encouraged people to ‘stay away’ from Somerset until lockdown restrictions were lifted in the UK.

Mr Heappey said: “This last week would have been the dream start to the season for the many businesses.

“However, everyone involved in the promotion of tourism in Somerset has been desperately discouraging people from visiting.

“Our holiday park, hotel and B&B owners have all been incredibly supportive of the need to keep the tourists away, even though for almost all of them this spells near disaster for their business.

“When this is all over, we must all make sure we tell everybody who will listen that Somerset will be open for business and keen to welcome you back.

“We just need you to stay away for the time being.”