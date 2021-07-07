MP drives change for tougher laws on illegal encampments 

Published: 4:00 PM July 7, 2021

Wells MP James Heappey has welcomed legislation to tackle illegal encampments following several incidents in Somerset in the past four years.

The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill was voted on by MPs in the House of Commons on Monday. A key piece of this legislation includes a new law of illegal trespass, which will make illegal encampments a criminal matter rather than a civil one.

The news comes after several incidents have been reported in Burnham and Glastonbury, and Mr Heappey said he was motivated to take action by the ‘constant challenges of illegal encampments in our constituencies’.

After years of consultation, in which Wells MP James Heappey has ensured the voices of Somerset towns and residents have been brought to the fore, with Burnham applied as a case study in the consultation document, the Bill has now passed it third reading in Parliament.





Wells MP James Heappey. - Credit: Sheridan Robins

In the Powers For Dealing With Unauthorised Development And Encampments consultation, it says between June and September 2017, there were two unauthorised encampments in Burnham at the town council's Pier Street pay-and-display car park.

In the case study, it says Burnham and Highbridge Town Council was aware of problems during the unauthorised encampments, including occupying public land, the public cost of cleaning the site, noise and antisocial behaviour, abusive and threatening behaviour and loss of revenue.

The papers state that in both encampment cases, council officers attended and assessed the site and served the occupiers with 24 hours' notice to vacate. When the occupiers failed to vacate, the council started county court proceedings, and papers were served to the occupiers. Hearing dates were set and, in both cases, the occupiers vacated 24 to 48 hours in advance of the hearing date.

Following the vote in the House of Commons on Monday, The Police and Crime Bill has now passed its third reading in Parliament.

Mr Heappey said: “A small group of us started talking about the illegal trespass law three or four years ago, motivated by the constant challenges of illegal encampments in our constituencies.

“I promised to deliver legislative change and I am delighted that the Commons has now voted to support this important law. I would like to thank all of the resident groups and local councils for their support on this journey.”

The Bill will now be voted on by the House of Lords in the coming weeks.