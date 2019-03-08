Cidermaker's son launches cookbook
PUBLISHED: 16:30 31 August 2019
Rich's Cider
A family member of an award-winning cider business has released his debut cookbook.
James Rich, son of cidermaker Martin Rich at Rich's Cider Farm, published Apple: Recipes From The Orchard this month.
His family have run the farm in Mark for more than 50 years and the book features almost 100 apple-themed recipes.
James said: "It's been amazing over the past couple of weeks, and I'm just flummoxed by it all.
"I've never written a book before, and it was my way of doing something for the family."
James said he moved away from the area in his 20s before returning to the 'beautiful West country' in his early 30s.
He said: "My family's been ecstatic about the project, and I'm going to America next month as part of the book launch, so it's all very exciting.
"I'm really chuffed with the success of the book so far."