ITV drama filmed in Weston to start this week

Sanditon was partly filmed in Weston. Picture: Simon Ridgway Archant

Beach shots from in and about Weston will be broadcast on national television this week in a new ITV drama.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sanditon was partly filmed in Weston. Picture: Simon Ridgway Sanditon was partly filmed in Weston. Picture: Simon Ridgway

Crews descended on Sand Bay and Uphill in the spring to film Sanditon, which is based on a novel by Jane Austen.

The series, which will feature eight episodes, will begin on ITV1 this Sunday.

A range of well-known actors will appear in the show, including Rose Williams (Changeland, Curfew), Theo James (The Divergent Series, Downton Abbey), Anne Reid (Last Tango in Halifax, Hold the Sunset) and Kris Marshall (My Family, Love Actually).

Sanditon was written only months before Austen's death in 1817 and tells the story of the impulsive Charlotte Heywood and her spiky relationship with charming Sidney Parker.

Sanditon was partly filmed in Weston. Picture: Simon Ridgway Sanditon was partly filmed in Weston. Picture: Simon Ridgway

An accident forces Heywood to leave her life in Willingden behind as she goes to live in the coastal resort of Sanditon.

The life-changing move has a profound effect on her and her efforts to ultimately find love.

Ms Williams said: "I am absolutely thrilled to be playing Charlotte Heywood.

"This role is such a blessing. She's a brilliant character - modern, headstrong, with heart and a voice."

Production company Red Planet felt North Somerset's coastline was the perfect setting for the series, with areas around Clevedon and Weston set to feature prominently.

Caritas Charles, North Somerset Council's executive member for tourism, said: "We have a great reputation for film-friendliness here in North Somerset, and I am delighted that we have been able to work with the production company to bring Jane Austen to North Somerset.

"Film tourism is great for our area as it showcases our rich natural and architectural assets in front of a huge audience and attracts people to visit filming locations.

"This is of significant benefit to the visitor economy. We also encourage film crews to use local businesses and support our economy while filming here."