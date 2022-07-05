Life of famous local poet revealed in book written by Weston Museum's first curator

The writings of famous local poet and geologist George Cumberland have finally been revealed in a new book edited by Weston Museum's first curator.

The book, described as a 'masterpiece in the diligent study of George Cumberland's life' as seen though his letters, focusses on the young middle class gentleman from London who was a lifelong friend of poet William Blake, a watercolourist, and one of the earliest members of the Bristol School of Artists.

After a wait of more than 100 years, Mr Cumberland's correspondence with his brother Richard have been published by Jane Evans in her new book, George Cumberland: Aspects of a Somerset life in letters 1800-35.

Mr Cumberland lived in Weston, at Glebe House, and Clevedon for a short period of time at the turn of the 19th century - when Weston was a small fishing village - and bought Axbridge Hill to farm it for the production of fine grade wool.

Jane Evans was, in 1974, the first curator of Weston Museum for 15 years and began transcribing Mr Cumberland's letters when she worked there.

Her book is devoted to the second half of the Cumberland letters from 1800, and encounters his ideas on the new science of geology - inspired by the view of Spring Cove in Weston - farming and his daughter's 'mysterious illness'.

A launch event was held at her former workplace on Burlington Street with many of her friends, erstwhile colleagues and enthusiasts of history.

Jane said: "I was inspired by Ernest Baker's writings to find out more about George Cumberland's time in Weston more than 200 years ago when I worked at the museum.

"George was not a farmer by nature, nor was he cut out for living a rural life. In vain he sought help from his farming brother who became increasingly frustrated.

"In a year he moved his family, consisting of his partner and eight young children, from Egham near Windsor in 1801, to Bath, and then to Clevedon to be by the sea. Next to Axbridge to be near his land, then to Weston in May 1802, when it had a population of just one hundred."

Jane thanked historian Sharon Poole and Weston Archaeological and Natural History Society whose secretary, Heather Morrisey, and Kim Chilcott, sponsored the Weston section of the publication.

Direct descendant of Mr Cumberland, Andrew Harris, from Shropshire, also gave a talk on his relative's life and paid tribute to his late brother Nicholas who was 'more interested in Cumberland' during his life.

Weston Town Council heritage arts and culture committee chairman, Cllr John Crockford-Hawley, was also at the event.

He said: "Clearly a man imbued with integrity, he became a close friend of William Blake with whom he shared politically radical views, and his fervent support for the anti-slavery movement must have raised eyebrows, maybe even support, amongst fellow painters in the developing Bristol school of art.

"Cumberland was of his generation but not wedded to its racial, gender or social prejudices and when one daughter suffered bouts of mental illness it was to Dr Edward Long Fox, another Bristol cum Weston radical professional, that he turned for advice."

The 150-page book, with 67 illustrations, is now on sale at Weston Museum for £15 or available to purchase from the archaeological society.