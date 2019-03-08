Jeffrey Archer pens poem for charity's Christmas cards

Well-known author Jeffrey Archer has written an exclusive poem for Weston Hospicecare's Christmas cards this year.

The hospice has been offered use of Lord Archer's words, which serve up a humorous alternative take on the life of Jesus.

The novelist hopes the verse will help to propel the card to record sales, raising vital money for the hospice during its 30th anniversary year.

The author's links to the town of his birth - which include his title as Lord of Weston and Mark - and his affection for the hospice led him to donate the poem to Weston Hospicecare.

It is printed on the inside of the card, which also features a stunning cover design by renowned local watercolour artist Rosie Smith.

The wintry scene depicts families sledging in Ashcombe Park, and is taken from Weston-super-Mare In Watercolours - Revisited, a published collection of Weston art and insight created by Rosie and husband Howard Smith.

Lord Archer hopes his gesture will help generate a funding boost for the hospice during its 30th anniversary year.

He said: "Congratulations to Weston Hospicecare on having your own unique Christmas card - let's beat record sales."

These special cards, which have a limited print run, are now available to buy from the hospice's shops across the district, as well as from the charity's Jackson-Barstow House base in Uphill.

The cards are priced at £2.99 for a pack of five.

Hospice retail director Gemma Turner says the charity is thrilled Lord Archer has chosen to dedicate his 2019 charity Christmas card to the hospice.

She said: "We are delighted Lord Archer has decided to pick the hospice as his Christmas card beneficiary, particularly as it's our 30th anniversary, and we are grateful to him and Rosie for helping to create something really special.

"Supporters can visit one of our shops to buy these fantastic limited edition cards ahead of the upcoming festive season."

Lord Archer has previously supported national charities like Cancer Research UK with his Christmas poem after he and his wife, Dame Mary, each overcame cancer between 2011-2013.

Lord Archer is also backing Weston Hospice's new Jill Dando Fund which enables money to be set aside to grant patients' final wishes.