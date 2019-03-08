Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

John Penrose reveals who he wants to see replace Theresa May as Prime Minister

PUBLISHED: 12:32 26 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 26 May 2019

John Penrose MP.

John Penrose MP.

Archant

Weston MP John Penrose has revealed who he wants to succeed Theresa May as Conservative leader and Prime Minister.

Then Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt joined John Penrose at the opening of Houstons new practice in 2013.Then Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt joined John Penrose at the opening of Houstons new practice in 2013.

In a column in The Sunday Telegraph, he stated his support for Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, a fellow Tory who backed the remain campaign in the EU referendum, before becoming an advocate of Brexit.

Mr Penrose believes the new Prime Minister needs to be 'a healer'.

He said: "To unite the country, they will have to transcend their referendum history, not let it define them...

"The best candidates will show they understand Britain's economy simply hasn't been working for most of us since the 2008 banking crisis, and needs urgent reform.

"Theresa May got this, and lit up British democracy when she first stood on the steps of Downing Street and promised to fight 'burning injustices'.

"But Brexit has overshadowed everything else, so there's still lots more to do."

Other candidates who have thrown their hat into the ring include Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and Dominic Raab.

Mr Penrose continued: "Fortunately we aren't short of talent, so there are plenty of credible candidates who could deliver many of the things on this list.

"But, for me, one of them stands out.

"The Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is as international as they come, with a multi-racial family and a fluent communicator in several languages.

"As a former remainer who fervently believes we've got a democratic duty to deliver Brexit, he's perfectly placed to heal those post-referendum wounds...

"If he wins, we'd have two Jeremys at the top of British politics. But there the similarities end. I know which one I want in charge of our country."

Most Read

Woman living in ‘disgusting’ Weston flat calls out landlords

Mould covers the walls of Tanyas Weston flat. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man suffers head injuries after incident in Weston street

Byron Road in Weston.

‘Toddler abduction attempt’ reported to police

The alleged incident took place near Summer Lane. Picture: Google

Travellers leave Hutton Moor playing fields – but more pitch up in Weston park

Travellers have pitched up at Clarence Park in Weston. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Overturned car causing delays on M5

There are delays of up to 40 minutes on the M5 this morning. Picture: Highways England

Most Read

Woman living in ‘disgusting’ Weston flat calls out landlords

Mould covers the walls of Tanyas Weston flat. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man suffers head injuries after incident in Weston street

Byron Road in Weston.

‘Toddler abduction attempt’ reported to police

The alleged incident took place near Summer Lane. Picture: Google

Travellers leave Hutton Moor playing fields – but more pitch up in Weston park

Travellers have pitched up at Clarence Park in Weston. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Overturned car causing delays on M5

There are delays of up to 40 minutes on the M5 this morning. Picture: Highways England

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Police hunt man over ‘child abduction attempt’

Police are searching for a white man following the incident near Summer Lane. Pictures: Mark Atherton & Google Maps

John Penrose reveals who he wants to see replace Theresa May as Prime Minister

John Penrose MP.

Weston pier launches quiet hour for people with sensory conditions

Weston mum Deborah Branovits and her autistic son Matthew, aged 11. Picture: Westons Grand Pier

Abell asks Somerset to build on cup final win

Somerset lift the Royal London One-Day Cup trophy after the Royal London One-Day Cup final at Lord's, London.

New car park planned at hotel despite plans being blocked twice

Cadbury House earned a bronze prize for large hotel of the year.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists