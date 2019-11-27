Family jewellery and cash stolen in pub raid

'Sentimental' jewellery and a pub's daily earnings have been stolen in East Huntspill. Picture: Google Street View Google Street View

A pub owner has been left shaken after thieves stole cash and 'sentimental' jewellery from her home.

Kathryn Cooke discovered masked men stole the pub's earnings and jewellery which belonged to her parents from The Crown, in Church Road, in East Huntspill on Friday night.

Kathryn went to get something from her house, which is next to the pub, and realised the home's door was locked, which prompted her to grab three men from The Crown to investigate.

She discovered two men wearing black balaclavas running towards a white SUV from the pub, which was waiting for them outside.

Kathryn said "One of the lads from The Crown challenged the masked men, but he said one of them had a large knife and threatened to stab him.

"The thieves then drove their car at me and I had to quickly move out of the way. It was a scary experience.

"After the incident, I discovered they had stolen the pub's takings from November 21 and my mum and dad's jewellery which held a lot of sentimental value to me.

"The police are treating the incident very seriously and the gang could be responsible for other incidents in the area."

Kathryn said she 'couldn't face' opening the pub on Saturday as she was 'too shaken up' by the incident and business resumed as normal on Sunday.

A spokesman from Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: "Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary at a house at East Huntspill, in Church Road.

"It happened at around 9pm on Friday.

"Witnesses saw two masked men leave the house. They made off in a white car driven by a third man.

"The vehicle, described as an Audi Q7, was driven towards Woolavington.

"The thieves had stolen cash and jewellery.

"One was about 5ft 6ins tall and stocky, wearing a white track suit.

"The other was of a similar height and build wearing a black track suit.

"If you can help the police investigation, get in touch at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact or call 101 and quote reference number 5219270830.

"Alternatively, ring independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."