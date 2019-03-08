Dedicated volunteer opens exhibition for RNLI

The jigsaw exhibition was opened by Deputy Mayor James Clayton. Picture: Glyn Hayes Glyn Hayes

A dedicated RNLI fundraiser has opened a jigsaw display at Weston Museum.

John Boyne has collected hundreds of pounds for the Weston RNLI branch on the Grand Pier and has extended his activities to the museum, in Burlington Street.

John is an avid jigsaw collector and has built 223 jigsaws.

Each one has been placed and mounted in the museum to raise money for the charity.

It was opened on June 18 by deputy mayor James Clayton who made a short speech complimenting John for his dedication and the history of the RNLI.

Fundraising lead, Peter Elmont, said: "We are extremely grateful to John for all his work in building and displaying these beautiful artworks.

"John has been a stalwart in our aim of raising funds for a new lifeboat station which the crew need as soon as possible."