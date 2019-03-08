Advanced search

Entries up for weekend's summer flower show at Winter Gardens

PUBLISHED: 17:11 13 August 2019

Bert Filer with his prize winning Begonia at Weston-super-Mare Horticultural Society Flower Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bert Filer with his prize winning Begonia at Weston-super-Mare Horticultural Society Flower Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Entry numbers were up as Weston's summer flower show brought together the best efforts of gardeners across the area at the weekend.

Inara Page with her prize winning handwriting at Weston-super-Mare Horticultural Society Flower Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONInara Page with her prize winning handwriting at Weston-super-Mare Horticultural Society Flower Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Horticultural Society held its showpiece event at the Winter Gardens and it is pleased with Saturday's success.

Society chairman John Chapman said the show had gone well.

He said: "It was the first time we held it at the Winter Gardens for 10-15 years and we were pleased with the facilities there."

In recent years the show has been held in a marquee in Grove Park or the Italian Gardens, but with stormy weather hitting the West Country at the weekend it was fortunately under shelter this time around.

Prize winner Pauline Tapley with mayor Mark Canniford at Weston-super-Mare Horticultural Society Flower Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPrize winner Pauline Tapley with mayor Mark Canniford at Weston-super-Mare Horticultural Society Flower Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Stephen Lee's giant cabbage took center stage at Weston-super-Mare Horticultural Society Flower Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONStephen Lee's giant cabbage took center stage at Weston-super-Mare Horticultural Society Flower Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Joy Covington with the Summer Carnival Cup for most points in classes 30 to 44. Weston-super-Mare Horticultural Society Flower Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONJoy Covington with the Summer Carnival Cup for most points in classes 30 to 44. Weston-super-Mare Horticultural Society Flower Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

John added: "It was reasonably busy all day and quite a lot of the public stopped by - presumably glad to escape the weather."

He said children's classes were well supported and the primary school wheelbarrow competition attracted more than a dozen entries.

Amanda Du Rose with her trophies at Weston-super-Mare Horticultural Society Flower Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONAmanda Du Rose with her trophies at Weston-super-Mare Horticultural Society Flower Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

George Heathcote with a display by the Horticultural Society at Weston-super-Mare Horticultural Society Flower Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONGeorge Heathcote with a display by the Horticultural Society at Weston-super-Mare Horticultural Society Flower Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Olivia Zeigler with a first for her miniature garden. Weston-super-Mare Horticultural Society Flower Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONOlivia Zeigler with a first for her miniature garden. Weston-super-Mare Horticultural Society Flower Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Steven Ellis with a collection of trophies at Weston-super-Mare Horticultural Society Flower Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONSteven Ellis with a collection of trophies at Weston-super-Mare Horticultural Society Flower Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Kay Matthews with a trophy for most points in classes 116 and 118 at Weston-super-Mare Horticultural Society Flower Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONKay Matthews with a trophy for most points in classes 116 and 118 at Weston-super-Mare Horticultural Society Flower Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Victoria Pratt with a trophy and a collection of her exhibits. Weston-super-Mare Horticultural Society Flower Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONVictoria Pratt with a trophy and a collection of her exhibits. Weston-super-Mare Horticultural Society Flower Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Marion Holland with her prize winning exhibit in the floral art classes. Weston-super-Mare Horticultural Society Flower Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMarion Holland with her prize winning exhibit in the floral art classes. Weston-super-Mare Horticultural Society Flower Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Graham Mizen with his prize winning blooms at Weston-super-Mare Horticultural Society Flower Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONGraham Mizen with his prize winning blooms at Weston-super-Mare Horticultural Society Flower Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Alan Little with his prize winning Dahlia at Weston-super-Mare Horticultural Society Flower Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONAlan Little with his prize winning Dahlia at Weston-super-Mare Horticultural Society Flower Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

