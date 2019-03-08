Gallery

Entries up for weekend's summer flower show at Winter Gardens

Bert Filer with his prize winning Begonia at Weston-super-Mare Horticultural Society Flower Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Entry numbers were up as Weston's summer flower show brought together the best efforts of gardeners across the area at the weekend.

Weston Horticultural Society held its showpiece event at the Winter Gardens and it is pleased with Saturday's success.

Society chairman John Chapman said the show had gone well.

He said: "It was the first time we held it at the Winter Gardens for 10-15 years and we were pleased with the facilities there."

In recent years the show has been held in a marquee in Grove Park or the Italian Gardens, but with stormy weather hitting the West Country at the weekend it was fortunately under shelter this time around.

John added: "It was reasonably busy all day and quite a lot of the public stopped by - presumably glad to escape the weather."

He said children's classes were well supported and the primary school wheelbarrow competition attracted more than a dozen entries.

