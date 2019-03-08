Advanced search

Highly-regarded carnivalite elected president of SCGFCA

PUBLISHED: 09:00 01 April 2019

John Owens has become the SCGFCA president. Picture: SCGFCA

John Owens has become the SCGFCA president. Picture: SCGFCA

A well-known carnivalite has been elected president of the Somerset County Guy Fawkes Carnivals Association (SCGFCA).

John Owens has taken on the role following an SCGFCA meeting last month.

The association is an umbrella organisation for the eight illuminated November carnivals held in the region, including Weston’s spectacular parade.

John, of Bridgwater, has been actively involved in carnival for more than 50 years.

He joined his first and only club, Lime Kiln CC, when he was 14 years old.

For the past 24 years, he has held the positions of secretary and treasurer with the SCGFCA, which was formed in 1951.

John said: “Being awarded the presidency of the county circuit is one of the proudest moments of my long carnival career.

“I look forward to working with county officers and carnival towns in making our spectacle sustainable for future generations to enjoy.”

