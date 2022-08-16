Weston MP slams council for bus cuts in North Somerset

John Penrose MP, left, has hit out on bus cuts in North Somerset. Leader of North Somerset Council Cllr Steve Bridger, right. - Credit: Archant

Weston's MP has hit out against North Somerset Council on proposed bus cuts across the region.

In a scathing criticism of the council, John Penrose said the authority needs to 'get a grip' on a sustainable public transport network and has 'ignored options to end misery for commuters'.

His scolding comes months after the council accepted £48million in government funding to improve local bus services.

Mr Penrose said: "The council’s transport plans are in tatters, and local residents will suffer as a result.

"First the council published a fantasy plan that put all its eggs in the basket of public transport which ignored essential improvements to the M5.

"Then in April, they accepted a huge £48million government grant to improve local buses, but just four months later they’re axing crucial services and trying to blame the government, rather than explaining why things are getting worse after they’ve trousered all that taxpayer cash.

"If some existing bus routes aren’t being used enough, why aren’t they using the cash to develop new ones that passengers want instead.

"Now key local bus services are likely to be axed, prompting questions on how the money is being spent."

Hitting back at the attacks, the leader of North Somerset Council, Cllr Steve Bridger, said Mr Penrose's comments are 'inaccurate, inflammatory and totally uniformed'.

Cllr Bridger explained it was false to imply any bus cuts are the fault of the council, and any blame should instead lie on the government's doorstep for its 'failure to support services and deliver bus funding quickly enough'.

He said: "We are prohibited to support commercial bus services deemed unviable with the Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) funds.

"The council - in partnership with the West of England Combined Authority (WECA) - has not yet received a confirmed funding allocation from the Department for Transport (DfT) - negotiations and dialogue are ongoing, and I anticipate this will be resolved in September.

"The council has intervened 13 times in 12 months to support and transform our bus services.

"Our supported bus spending is now £1.1million - compared to around £200,000 in 2018. We have very little financial manoeuvrability left to make further interventions in the bus market."

John Penrose also said he had 'repeatedly warned' the council’s plans ignore options such as upgrades to junction 21 and the M5, which would 'cut jams and misery for commuters'.

He added: "They’ve reversed Weston and the villages into a dead-end. Everyone agrees travel needs to become greener and more sustainable, but we’ll never do it if our council doesn't get a grip."