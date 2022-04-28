Russia bans John Penrose

Russia has banned John Penrose from entering the country. - Credit: Archant

John Penrose has described his ban from Russia as 'a badge of honour' after the Kremlin responded to further UK sanctions.

The Weston MP was included in a list sanctioning 286 British MPs - though some inclusions had long since left their parliamentary roles.

Today (April 28), Mr Penrose tweeted his surprise but did not seem downbeat to have made the cut.

He tweeted: "Apparently I've been sanctioned by Russia for opposing Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

"It's a badge of honour, as far as I'm concerned!"

Last month, the UK Government sanctioned hundreds of Russian government officials in its latest retaliation for the war in Ukraine.

The sanction prohibits Mr Penrose from entering Russia as the country's foreign ministry said: "These persons [banned MPs]... took the most active part in the establishment of anti-Russian sanctions instruments in London, and contribute to the groundless whipping up of Russophobic hysteria in the UK."