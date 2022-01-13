News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Weston MP wants 'justice' from Boris Johnson Downing Street party probe

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 12:16 PM January 13, 2022
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVI

Boris Johnson apologised for attending what may have been a party in his back garden. - Credit: PA

Boris Johnson's anti-corruption champion has said 'justice will have to be done promptly' once an inquiry releases its findings on whether Downing Street partied during lockdown.

Yesterday (January 12), the Prime Minister apologised to the House of Commons for attending what he believed to be a work event in his garden after it was revealed an email invited around 100 people asking them to bring their own booze.

Weston MP John Penrose, who was appointed by Boris Johnson to be anti-corruption champion in 2019, was one of the 99 Tory MPs to rebel against his vaccine passport mandate last month.

Mr Penrose told the Mercury that the Prime Minister was right to apologise, though many questions remain to be answered.

He said: "Like most people, I have been extremely concerned about reports of parties or other gatherings in Downing Street that might have broken the covid rules, at a time when the entire country was trying to minimise the risks of infecting our families, friends or work colleagues.

"So the Prime Minister was right to apologise for attending a staff event in the Downing Street garden, but I am afraid there are still a good many questions which remain to be answered.

"We need to let the independent inquiry complete its work rather than prejudging what it will find but, once we have a clear picture of the remaining facts, justice will have to be done promptly.”

An independent inquiry is underway and being headed by senior civil servant, Sue Gray.

Most Read

  1. 1 First Bus announces major changes to bus services
  2. 2 Weston pub set for £190k revamp
  3. 3 Weston, Clevedon & Portishead Light Railway: A history
  1. 4 Tributes paid to 'caring, loving and funny' 17-year-old who died in collision
  2. 5 Weston charity unveils plan for town superstore - featuring drive-through donations
  3. 6 Roman find in Somerset set for TV feature this week
  4. 7 Free Covid testing vans back on the road in North Somerset
  5. 8 Weston's 'neglected' public toilets defended by council chiefs
  6. 9 Police seize up to £500k worth of cannabis at Weston property
  7. 10 Council offers £3,000 to help encourage workers to cycle

Prime Minster's Questions on January 12 was the first public appearance made by Boris Johnson since the latest piece of evidence to suggest Covid rules may have been broken by Downing Street ministers and staff by holding a string of parties while the UK was in lockdown.

More than 10 parties are reported to have taken place in Downing Street during these lockdowns.

North Somerset MP, Dr Liam Fox was also approached for comment but has not yet responded.

John Penrose
Boris Johnson
Downing Street
Weston-super-Mare News
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The SEE MONSTER will be coming to Weston in the summer.

Tropicana

First sneak peek at Weston's See Monster

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Police are urging householders to be on the alert after a number of burglaries in which cash and jewellery were stolen.

CCTV images released after robbery at Weston shop

Paul Jones

person
An air ambulance was callled to Beach Road this afternoon.

Air ambulance takes casualty to hospital after Somerset crash

Paul Jones

person
Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision on the A38.

Avon and Somerset Police

Weston cyclist and biker taken to hospital after crash

Carrington Walker

person