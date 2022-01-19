Weston MP votes for controversial 'voter ID' bill
- Credit: Archant
A controversial bill which asks for voters to show photographic identification in future general elections has passed its third reading in the House of Commons.
The Elections Bill, which received 325 votes to be passed, has also received criticism for handing power to ministers over the Electoral Commission - an independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finances in the UK.
A similar system has been used in Northern Ireland since 1985, with photo ID requirements introduced in 2003 to stamp out voting fraud.
Last month, Weston MP, John Penrose rebelled against Boris Johnson's vaccine passport mandate, telling the Mercury that it would "take us further from normal life by turning us into a two-tier, ‘papers please’ society".
However, on January 16, Mr Penrose voted to pass the Elections Bill despite the crux of its content requiring would-be voters to show papers.
Mr Penrose was asked to comment on his decision to pass the bill but did not respond before publication.
North Somerset and Wells' MPs, Liam Fox and James Heappey did not take part in the reading.
More details on the Elections Bill can be found here
