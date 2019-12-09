Election candidates make funding pledges to schools

Hans Price Academy School GCSE results. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Providing the next generation with the best start in life is at the heart of the candidates' education policies until 2024.

Weston has a rising population and the need to make sure there are sufficient school places for children is a key challenge for planners.

But, making sure schools and teachers have enough resources to flourish is paramount.

John Penrose - Conservatives:

For decades Weston's teachers have had less cash than similar schools in Bristol. That's not right or fair and, along with local parents, teachers and governors, I have been campaigning for it to be fixed for years.

And now it will be. Schools in Weston, Worle and nearby villages will get equal treatment with other parts of the country, and their biggest cash boost in a generation.

There is extra cash for Weston College too, plus more for special needs pupils as well. They will make education better, and fairer too.

Suneil Basu - Green Party

The current education system is stifling our children and demoralising teachers. We will abolish a discredited Ofsted and restore local authority control over education, ensuring control and inspection of our schools rests with their communities. We will abolish SATs and league tables and encourage creativity and outdoor learning. Teachers have experienced a decade of pay cuts. Schools are running on empty. The failed academy privatisation model continues to exacerbate social divide and exclusion: they need to go.

Tim Taylor - Labour

Schools in Weston, Worle and the villages have suffered cuts of up to £500 per pupil, according to www.schoolcuts.org.uk, and teachers face massive pressures.

Labour will increase funding to schools and train more teachers.

We'll also end tuition fees so students don't leave university weighed down with debt.

Labour will introduce a National Education Service as education should be based on your needs not your ability to pay.

I'm excited by Labour's policy to provide six years of free education to adults in the UK.

We all need to keep learning new skills so this will change many lives for the better.

Patrick Keating - Liberal Democrats:

Liberal Democrats will invest in schools to build a brighter future for our children.

We will give every child the best start by recruiting 20,000 more teachers as part of an extra £10 billion a year for schools. We will give teachers the resources they need to get on with the job, rather than having to worry about budgeting for basics. We will scrap SATs and league tables and end 'teaching to the test'.

With our Skills Wallet plan, we are proposing a £10,000 grant for every adult to put towards lifelong education and training.