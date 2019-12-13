Advanced search

VIDEO: John Penrose speaks out after gaining 2,000 more seats than in previous election

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 December 2019

John Penrose (Conservatives. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

John Penrose is delighted after gaining 2,000 more votes after yesterday's (Thursday) General Election success.

The Conservative MP was re-elected after receiving 31,983 votes in Weston, gaining more seats than he did in 2017.

Labour's Tim Taylor came in second place with 14,862 votes, while the Liberal Democrats' Patrick Keating received 6,935 and Suneil Basu from the Green Party received 1,834 votes, about 1,000 more than in 2017.

Mr Penrose, who has represented the constituency since 2005, said the vote was very important and it will set the tone for the country.

He said: "It feels amazing and I am honoured by the trust local people have given me.

"I am determined to be the best MP I can be for Weston, Worle and the villages."

There was a 67.4 per cent turn out in Weston-super-Mare in comparision with 2017 which had a turnout of 68.7 per cent.

