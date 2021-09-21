News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Pet store to relocate to new unit

Henry Woodsford

Published: 12:41 PM September 21, 2021   
Jollyes will relocate its Congresbury store.

Jollyes will relocate its Congresbury store. - Credit: Jollyes

A pet store has announced it will refresh its North Somerset store.

In early January, Jollyes will relocate its store at the Cadbury Garden Centre in Congresbury, where 13 colleagues work, to a new unit at the garden centre.

The new store will have the same range of animals in an improved location.  

Matt Godwin, regional manager for Jollyes in the South West, said: “People love their pets and over the years we’ve built up a solid bond with our customers.

“We’re looking forward to reaching out to more customers here with a new store in Congresbury.

"Together, they’ll give us the best offer we’ve ever had for pet owners in and around North Somerset.” 

During the pandemic Jollyes saw increased sales of pets, food and accessories, including sales of popular birds such as canaries up 50 per cent and sales of reptiles such as geckos up 14 per cent. 

