Jos Buttler, former mayor, police officer and MP aid receive New Year Honours

PUBLISHED: 12:12 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:12 02 January 2020

Englands Jos Buttler raises his bat as he celebrates reaching a half century at the Cricket World Cup 2019.Picture: Mike Egerton

England cricket player Jos Buttler, who grew up in Wedmore, alongside a former mayor, an assistant to North Somerset MP Dr Liam Fox and a police officer, have all received MBEs.

DS Ashley Jones has been awarded an MBE.Picture: Avon and Somerset ConstabularyDS Ashley Jones has been awarded an MBE.Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Men and women across North Somerset have been recognised for their outstanding achievements in the region as part of the New Year Honours List for 2020.

Several BEM, British Empire Medal, and MBE, Member of the Order of the British Empire, titles were given by the reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth the Second, on New Year's Day.

Buttler, aged 29, is among five English Cricket World Cup winners to receive an honour, alongside Eoin Morgan, Joe Root and Ben Stokes, as well as coach Trevor Bayliss.

He receives an MBE for his services to cricket.

Ione Douglas has been awarded an MBE.Picture: Dr Liam Fox MPIone Douglas has been awarded an MBE.Picture: Dr Liam Fox MP

Avon and Somerset Constabulary's problem-solving co-ordinator, Ashley Jones, received an MBE for his work to create a chat bench, which was launched in Burnham in May.

The initiative was designed to tackle social isolation in the region.

It encourages members of the community to stop and sit on the bench and to have conversations with people who may need to speak with someone.

Mr Jones said: "I feel very humbled to be selected to receive such an honour. I absolutely want to share and dedicate it to all those volunteers who have shared my journey with me."

Mike Taylor has been awarded an BEM.Picture: Axbridge Town CouncilMike Taylor has been awarded an BEM.Picture: Axbridge Town Council

The 49-year-old has received the accolade for services to charity and older people in South West England.

MP for North Somerset Dr Liam Fox's personal assistant, Ione Douglas, has also received an MBE for her services to public, political and parliamentary services during the last 50 years.

Douglas started her career at the Conservative Party in 1966.

She has worked for Dr Fox and the constituents of North Somerset for more than 20 years.

Dr Fox said he is 'absolutely delighted' that Ione's 'outstanding and relentless hard work to public service' has been recognised in this way.

Finally, former Axbridge Mayor Mike Taylor was awarded with a BEM for services to the community in Axbridge.

He was elected to the authority in 1991 and has served the town for nearly 30 years, including three terms as mayor.

