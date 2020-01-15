Advanced search

Patient raises thousands for hospital charity

PUBLISHED: 19:00 16 January 2020

Joshua and Grayson.

Archant

A Weston man has raised more than £2,400 for Above & Beyond following his leukaemia diagnosis.

Josh trekking from Weston to Bristol.Josh trekking from Weston to Bristol.

Joshua Mousley walked 54 miles from Weston to the Bristol Royal Infirmary (BRI) to support the charity's appeal to refurbish the haematology and oncology centre.

The 28-year-old was diagnosed with leukaemia in April 2017 and is still being supported by the hospital's oncology and haematology team.

The Bristol Haematology and Oncology Centre (BHOC) is in need of updating to enable patients to have their own rooms while they are undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment.

It has not been updated since the 1970s, and there is very little privacy for patients, with multi-bed bays and shared washing facilities.

Josh and his dog Grayson.Josh and his dog Grayson.

Joshua said: "While undergoing treatment, and over long stays in hospital, thankfully, I was provided my own room on the ward.

"That gave me the privacy and space to process and come to terms with my diagnosis.

"I believe having this space to heal while going through treatment made the whole experience a much better one for me, so I want to raise some funds to donate to the level six appeal so other people going through this treatment have as good an experience as they can do."

Joshua and his beloved pet dog Grayson started the fundraising walk with a swim at Weston beach with around 20 supporters, before following rivers, footpaths and bridleways to their destination.

Joshua Mousley during his fundraising walk.Joshua Mousley during his fundraising walk.

The pair were overwhelmed by the generosity of friends, family and local businesses who joined in for part of the walk or donated supplies, food or accommodation.

So far, he has raised more than £2,400 for the ward revamp. To sponsor Joshua, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/joshandgrayson

