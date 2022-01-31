Drivers urged to be on the lookout for TOADS crossing

Toads are on the move for mating season - Credit: Joy Trusler

Drivers are being urged to keep their eyes peeled for a little-comprehended hazard common at this time of year.

Award-winning nature champion Joy Trusler is calling on motorists to do their bit to help toads over the coming weeks.

Joy, from Cheddar, has been raising awareness of crossing toads in Winscombe for almost a decade, and is once again appealing for people to be on the lookout.

"At this time of year many amphibians come out of hibernation and set off for their mating grounds – local ponds," she said.

"Winscombe Hill is a particularly favourite hot spot for the migratory hop but sadly it’s also one of the worst rat runs in the UK, according to The Guardian newspaper.

"Hundreds die under the wheels of local motorists every year."

Last year, Winscombe Hill Toad Patrol's 20 or so volunteers rescued more than 500 animals.

"Our heartfelt plea is for drivers to please slow down or – better still – avoid using Winscombe Hill/Church Road unless absolutely necessary during the migration season from February until April," said Joy.

"Signs will be in place warning them and patrollers will be in the road."

Joy was recently awarded a Newt Year’s Honour Award from the Froglife charity for her work in Winscombe since 2013.

"This award isn’t just recognition for me but for the dozens of volunteers who’ve given up their evenings over the years to go out on cold winter nights to patrol with a torch and a bucket," she said.

Joy with her award - Credit: Joy Trusler

"There’s been a drastic decline in many of the UK`s once-common native species, including amphibians.

"Toads have declined by a shocking 68% over the past 30 years, with traffic a significant factor.

"If motorists could just slow down or avoid these migration crossings it could make all the difference for local toad populations."

New volunteers for Winscombe, Webbington and Priddy toad patrols are welcome. For more details, contact Joy via joytrus@hotmail.co.uk.