Weston author to sign copies of new book

Justin Newland with copies of his books. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

A Weston author has released his second book.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dr Justin Newland will be signing copies of The Old Dragon’s Head next month.

The book is a historic fantasy novel and is set during the Ming dynasty and plays out in the shadows of the Great Wall of China, he says.

Two years ago he released Genes of Isis, which was of a similar genre.

Dr Newland will be at Waterstones, in the Sovereign Shopping Centre, on February 24 to sign copies of his new book from 11am-3pm.

But the 66-year-old is not resting on his laurels.

Dr Newland has already begun working on a third novel.

It is set in East Prussia during the 18th century and ‘speculates on an alternative genesis for the Industrial Revolution’.

Dr Newland will also give a talk on The Great Ming Code at Weston Museum, from 12.30-2pm, on February 27 as part of the Weston Literary Festival.

Tickets, priced £5 plus booking fee, can be obtained at the Blakehay.