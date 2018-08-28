Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Weston author to sign copies of new book

PUBLISHED: 20:06 12 January 2019

Justin Newland with copies of his books. Picture: Mark Atherton

Justin Newland with copies of his books. Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

A Weston author has released his second book.

Dr Justin Newland will be signing copies of The Old Dragon’s Head next month.

The book is a historic fantasy novel and is set during the Ming dynasty and plays out in the shadows of the Great Wall of China, he says.

Two years ago he released Genes of Isis, which was of a similar genre.

Dr Newland will be at Waterstones, in the Sovereign Shopping Centre, on February 24 to sign copies of his new book from 11am-3pm.

But the 66-year-old is not resting on his laurels.

Dr Newland has already begun working on a third novel.

It is set in East Prussia during the 18th century and ‘speculates on an alternative genesis for the Industrial Revolution’.

Dr Newland will also give a talk on The Great Ming Code at Weston Museum, from 12.30-2pm, on February 27 as part of the Weston Literary Festival.

Tickets, priced £5 plus booking fee, can be obtained at the Blakehay.

Most Read

Suspect flees after man ‘stabbed’ outside Weston College

Police are investigating an incident outside Weston College in Weston-super-Mare.

Plans for Weston shop to close six months after it opened

Somerset Re-Loved Furniture owner, Ziggy Vincent, said she loves running a shop.

GP surgery told it must improve after nurse taken on without DBS check

Graham Road Surgery, in Graham Road, Weston, has received a 'requires improvement' CQC rating. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Robbers threaten shop worker with knife

CCTV footage from the raid has been released by police. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Car crashes into and destroys bus shelter in village

A car crashed into a bus shelter this morning. Picture: Wayne Goffey

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Baked beans challenge to raise money for hospice

Graham Hunt, who is taking part in a challenge each month for Weston Hospicecare.

FEATURE: Blue plaque unveiled in Worle pays tribute to the district’s first national school to open

The plaque was unveiled on December 12. Picture: Raye Green

Picture Past: January 10, 1969 – Weston’s MP dies after family holiday

Westlands children's party at the Winter Gardens Pavilion. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

New scheme launched to reduce social isolation

The initiative is being set up in Uphill. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cinderella will go to the ball in Burnham pantomime

The main cast of Burnham and District Pantomime production of Cinderella.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists