Weston girl, 3, to walk a mile for NHS who saved her nan's life

Three-year-old Mindy will walk a mile to raise money for her nan. - Credit: Karen Page

A three-year-old will walk a mile from Weston's Grand Pier to the Tropicana and back to raise money for her nan as she recovers from life-saving heart surgery.

Karen Page underwent an aortic aneurysm and valve replacement surgery in November which left her in intensive care for five days.

Now, she hopes to raise money as a thank you to the NHS staff who saved her life.

Karen Page said she showed no symptoms of the condition before being diagnosed two years ago. - Credit: Karen Page

She explained: "The work NHS staff do is unbelievable and they are under so much pressure due to budget cuts and understaffing - I just want to use this fundraiser as a way to say thank you.

"Covid has been a long hard slog and my operation was used back five times.

"When I came out my granddaughter, Mindy, was full of questions about my scar and said she would help raise money for the people who helped me."

Karen also hopes to raise awareness of her condition as she showed no symptoms prior to being diagnosed.

A JustGiving page has been created for three-year-old Mindy's trek and received £170 in donations within its first day.

All proceeds raised by Mindy's walk will be donated to the British Heart Foundation to further research into preventing heart disease.

Karen added: "It did not surprise me one bit that Mindy offered to do this walk, she is a little character.

"There's no target, I just want to donate as much as possible to the NHS, British Heart Foundation and everyone who helped me. The response has been amazing."

Mindy will be joined by brother, Sonny on her walk. - Credit: Karen Page

Mindy will also be joined on her travels by her 18-month-old brother, Sonny.

When asked about how she felt ahead of the big day, Mindy told her mum, Hannah: "I am proud and I feel like [raising the money] is kind."

The pair will set off from the Tropicana on April 24 at 2.30pm and the family invites anyone who wishes to show their support to attend.

To donate to the fund, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/karen-page18

Karen, Hannah and Mindy. - Credit: Karen Page



















