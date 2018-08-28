Advanced search

Film crews appear in Weston-super-Mare

PUBLISHED: 09:39 20 December 2018

Film crews in Locking Road Car Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Henry Woodsford

Film crews have been spotted in Weston’s town centre today (Thursday).

The Mercury understands Keeler Productions have taken over Locking Road Car Park, opposite Tesco, and The Regent Restaurant, in Regent Street, to film a period series which will focus on the Profumo Affair set in the 1960s.

The political scandal originated from a brief relationship between Secretary of State for War, John Profumo, and 19-year-old would-be model Christine Keeler.

MORE: Similar film crews were spotted in Weston back in August last year.

Profumo resigned from Government and the events led to Conservative Prime Minister Harold Macmillan’s exit.

Rumours spread of Keeler’s affair with, not only Profumo, but also Soviet naval attaché, Captain Yevgeny Ivanov.

The Mercury believes the series will be titled The Trial Of Christine Keeler.

This is not the first time film crews have appeared in North Somerset.

A production team was spotted at the old police station, in Walliscote Road, in August last year.

Actor and comedian Stephen Mangan was also seen in Weston last year on the Grand Pier filming Sky Atlantic’s comedy Bliss.

Poldark show-makers popped up in Cheddar Gorge in October last year and Broadchurch was filmed predominately in Clevedon.

Sherlock was also filmed at the National Trust’s mansion, Tyntesfield.

The Mercury attempted to contact the production company but it refused to comment on the filming.

