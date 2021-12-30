Charities issue advice on keeping pets safe during new year fireworks

Celebrating the dawn of a new year is a must for people across the world - but often, our beloved pets don't always see it the same way.

Now, the British Veterinary Association (BVA) and animal charity the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) have issued advice on how to keep your pets safe at New Year's Eve.

The RSPCA estimates around half of all our pets, from horses to hamsters, express symptoms of stress around fireworks.

And the BVA says noise from fireworks is capable of being as loud as a jet engine, potentially reaching up to 150 decibels, so the organisation is urging all pet owners to make sure they are prepared if they suspect their pet may become distressed.

There are also fears that people who have acquired a new pet during the pandemic - dubbed 'pandemic puppies' - may be especially prone to distress.

An estimated 3.2 million households in the UK have acquired a new pet during the pandemic.

Here are five top tips to help keep your pets calm during fireworks:

1. Prepare a den for your pet before fireworks season and give them praise when they are relaxed there, so they come to view it as a safe retreat.

2. Use pheromone products next to the den and around the home, these are scents that we can’t smell but can help to reduce a pet’s stress.

3. Provide background noise and close curtains and windows on nights when fireworks are expected.

4. Remain calm yourself and try not to be too animated when reassuring your pet as this often inadvertently reinforces anxious behaviour. Never punish your pet – if they toilet in the house it’s not their fault.

5. Move small pets, such as rabbits and guinea pigs, to a quiet place indoors when fireworks are expected, and provide lots of bedding to mask the sounds.

President of the BVA, Justine Shotton, said: "Signs pets may be suffering from noise phobias include being frightened of vacuum cleaners, crying children or loud bangs.

"Signs may also be more subtle, such as demonstrating a reluctance to be on their own or a change in facial expression or their normal behaviour."

The RSPCA launched the #BangOutOfOrder campaign earlier this year to call on the government to tighten controls on the sale and use of fireworks.