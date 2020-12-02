Church and charity unite in the fight against global warming

Published: 4:00 PM December 2, 2020

A Weston charity and church are uniting in the fight against global warming.

Kenya Hope Charity began a tree nursery in Sawagongo in June 2018 to benefit more than 50 Kenyan youths.

Locking Castle Church, a silver awarded ECO Church, has joined forces with the charity to support the planting of 1,000 fruit trees in the grounds of schools in Kenya before Christmas.

This will help fight climate change, provide fruit supplements for school meals for future generations and provide employment and a purpose to many youngsters

Charity work undertaken by the Kenya Hope Charity. - Credit: Kenya Hope Charity

The schools can choose from mango, paw-paw, banana, ornamental trees, timber trees and other environmentally friendly trees.

Tom Yacomeni, lead minister of Locking Castle Church said: “It’s a win, win, win because we are caring for the planet, providing employment and loving others.”

Kenyan Pastor Edward Watta said: “Our youths need to engage in spiritual, social, educational and practical activities that can help them develop into future responsible personalities.

“This project has enabled some to get some school fees and the project has helped engage the youth so that idleness and loitering was reduced.”

Charman Brian Humphreys added: “The first 400 trees are being planted so we are almost half-way to our target.

“The trees only cost £2 each and can be bought through our website kenyahopecharity.org or by calling/texting me on 07879 847657.”

To boost its fundraising efforts, Kenya Hope Charity has produced its first charity calendar.

Brian who has visited Kenya 12 times said: “We have selected our favourite mission photographs, the calendar is A4 which leaves plenty of room to fill in your important birthdays and appointments each month, and it would make a great Christmas present.”

Calendars are £3,50 each and can be bought online at Life Bookshop, or from Locking Castle Church during their Foodbank drop off and collections which are on Tuesdays and Thursday between 9.30am and 11.30am or via Kenya Hope Charity’s Facebook page, or text/call chairman Brian on 07879 847657.

The charity is offering a free calendar to the first five Mercury readers who log on to info@kenyahopecharity.org and answer the following question: How many times has Chairman Brian visited Kenya?