Pre-1971 chicken packet found on beach

PUBLISHED: 10:00 15 March 2020

The plastic packet was found on Kewstoke beach. Picture: Thomas Loraine-Smith

Archant

A plastic packet thought to be more than 50 years old was found on a beach.

Thomas Loraine-Smith made the discovery at Sand Bay, in Kewstoke.

The price on the packet reads three shillings.

Tom said: 'This plastic packet was found on the beach while walking.

'It's a TV snack for one-quarter chicken and then cost the equivalent of 15 pence.

'This well-preserved state shows how well plastic packaging lasts after 50 years at sea or in sand, and cooking instructions are supplied on the back.'

North Somerset Council has litter-picking equipment available which can be lent to community groups that want to arrange a litter pick on its land or land it manages.

For litter picks along Weston seafront, email events@n-somerset.gov.uk and title your email 'litter picking along Weston seafront'.

