CCTV appeal after break-in

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the break-ins. Picture: Avon and Someret Constabulary Archant

A car and home were broken into last week.

Police are investigating the break-ins in Kewstoke which happened at about 11.30pm on June 15 and saw valuable items and cigarettes taken from the address in Beach Road.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and have revealed pictures of one male who police wish to speak to in connection with the investigation.

PC Nikki Adams said: “We appreciate neither image is of fantastic quality, but hope someone will recognise the individual or be able to help us with our investigation.

“We would also urge people to make sure their vehicles, homes and any outbuildings are properly locked and secured to try to prevent would-be thieves.”

Police also advised homeowners to make sure their home has a burglar alarm fitted, windows and doors are closed and locked when the property is empty and keys are kept in a secure cabinet.

Anyone with further information about this investigation, who recognises the male pictured or saw someone acting suspiciously in the area that night, should call 101 and give reference 5220131055.

For more information about crime prevention, visit www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/crime-prevention-advice