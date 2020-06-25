Advanced search

CCTV appeal after break-in

PUBLISHED: 08:36 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:36 25 June 2020

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the break-ins. Picture: Avon and Someret Constabulary

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the break-ins. Picture: Avon and Someret Constabulary

Archant

A car and home were broken into last week.

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the break-ins. Picture: Avon and Someret ConstabularyPolice would like to speak with this man in connection with the break-ins. Picture: Avon and Someret Constabulary

Police are investigating the break-ins in Kewstoke which happened at about 11.30pm on June 15 and saw valuable items and cigarettes taken from the address in Beach Road.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and have revealed pictures of one male who police wish to speak to in connection with the investigation.

PC Nikki Adams said: “We appreciate neither image is of fantastic quality, but hope someone will recognise the individual or be able to help us with our investigation.

“We would also urge people to make sure their vehicles, homes and any outbuildings are properly locked and secured to try to prevent would-be thieves.”

Police also advised homeowners to make sure their home has a burglar alarm fitted, windows and doors are closed and locked when the property is empty and keys are kept in a secure cabinet.

Anyone with further information about this investigation, who recognises the male pictured or saw someone acting suspiciously in the area that night, should call 101 and give reference 5220131055.

For more information about crime prevention, visit www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/crime-prevention-advice

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Man dies in car crash

A 24-year-old man died at the scene. Picture: Mark Atherton

Could al fresco shopping and dining areas be set up in Weston town centre?

The Italian Gardens could be used as an outdoor trading space. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston venues will not be shutting permanently

The Winter Gardens and Lasseter's will not be closing down.

Man wanted in connection with burglary

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a burglary. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Most Read

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Man dies in car crash

A 24-year-old man died at the scene. Picture: Mark Atherton

Could al fresco shopping and dining areas be set up in Weston town centre?

The Italian Gardens could be used as an outdoor trading space. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston venues will not be shutting permanently

The Winter Gardens and Lasseter's will not be closing down.

Man wanted in connection with burglary

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a burglary. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston Athletics Club become second club to donate old shirts to Luhimba Project

Pupils from Ngembambili School displaying their kits kindly donated by Weston Athletic Club

CCTV appeal after break-in

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the break-ins. Picture: Avon and Someret Constabulary

Safety concerns for vulnerable as heatwave continues

Temperatures are set to soar in North Somerset today.

Pupils welcomed back into their classrooms

Only 15 children are allowed per classroom to allow for social distancing

Puxton Park announces reopening with free tickets for North Somerset NHS workers.

Social distancing measures will be put in place for the reopening.