Appeal to help woman fund vet bills worth thousands of pounds after dog attack

A crowd-funding page has been set up to help a woman pay thousands of pounds of veterinary bills after her dog suffered a vicious attack.

Joanna Gardiner’s pet Connie was attacked by another dog along the footpath between Pontins and Sand Road in Kewstoke on December 27 at approximately 10am.

Connie has been traumatised by the ordeal and requires specialist treatment and pain relief on a daily basis.

Photos of her injuries are deemed too graphic to publish by the Mercury.

Vet bills, which have already hit £3,000, are expected to reach £5,000.

The wound is 8cm by 6cm and a complex four hour reconstructive operation will be needed, followed by a two-week period of stillness.

Joanna’s friend, Ann Smith, set up a crowd-funding page to contribute towards the costs, which had raised £1,210 when the Mercury went to press.

