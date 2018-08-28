Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Appeal to help woman fund vet bills worth thousands of pounds after dog attack

PUBLISHED: 16:58 07 February 2019

The dog attack happened along the footpath between Pontins and Sand Road. Picture: Google

The dog attack happened along the footpath between Pontins and Sand Road. Picture: Google

Archant

A crowd-funding page has been set up to help a woman pay thousands of pounds of veterinary bills after her dog suffered a vicious attack.

Joanna Gardiner’s pet Connie was attacked by another dog along the footpath between Pontins and Sand Road in Kewstoke on December 27 at approximately 10am.

Connie has been traumatised by the ordeal and requires specialist treatment and pain relief on a daily basis.

Photos of her injuries are deemed too graphic to publish by the Mercury.

Vet bills, which have already hit £3,000, are expected to reach £5,000.

The wound is 8cm by 6cm and a complex four hour reconstructive operation will be needed, followed by a two-week period of stillness.

Joanna’s friend, Ann Smith, set up a crowd-funding page to contribute towards the costs, which had raised £1,210 when the Mercury went to press.

To donate, click here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

M&S announces planned closure date for Weston-super-Mare store

M&S is set to close in Weston High Street. Picture: Jamie Medwell

Death of ‘wonderful’ father and RNLI crewman a ‘tragedy’

Paul Giles. Picture: Weston RNLI

Failure to pick up dog mess sees court order owner pays £4,000 in fines and costs

Weston's Beach Lawns near Royal Sands. Picture: Google

Uncertain future for Weston’s SeaQuarium

All 11 staff at the attraction are going through a redundancy consultation.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

M&S announces planned closure date for Weston-super-Mare store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Death of ‘wonderful’ father and RNLI crewman a ‘tragedy’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Failure to pick up dog mess sees court order owner pays £4,000 in fines and costs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Uncertain future for Weston’s SeaQuarium

#includeImage($article, 225)

In The Dock

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Big boost for Weston as defensive trio sign

George Nurse, Tom Harrison and Aaron Parsons have extended their loan deals until the end of the season. Pictures: Will.T.Photography and Mark Atherton

Worle FC get sponsorship boost from Duncan’s Barbers

Worle's Ryan Hodrien (left) and Simon Hudson (right) with sponsor Duncan's Barbers

Churchill Academy seal spot in Premier League Schools’ Cup last eight after shootout

Churchill Academy are into the quarter-final of the National Schools' Cup

Talks to continue over possible councils merger

Somerset County Council leader David Fothergill. Picture: BBC

Competition; Win tickets to see The Elvis Years

the Elvis Years will be in Weston on March 1 Picture: Tom Leentjes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists