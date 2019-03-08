Kewstoke history exhibition takes place over weekend

A history exhibition will take place in Kewstoke this weekend. Picture: Becky Davis Archant

People will be able to discover more about a village's history this weekend.

A history exhibition of records and pictures of the village will be displayed at the hall, in Crookes Lane, from today (Friday) until Sunday from 10.30am-6.30pm each day.

A large collection of records and photos collected over the last 35 years by organisers Sue Ryall and Tony Horry, including material from people of Kewstoke who fought in World War One and World War Two.

For more information, contact Sue on 01934 633407 or Tony on 01934 628383.

