Gallery
PICTURES: Village hosts inaugural scarecrow trail
PUBLISHED: 10:27 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:27 12 June 2019
Batman, Yoda and Spongebob Squarepants were just some of the film characters found in gardens across Kewstoke on the weekend.
Kewstoke scarecrow trail. Picture: Karen Richards
E.T. Picture: Amanda Washbrook
The village hosted its inaugural scarecrow trail from Friday to Sunday, with the theme centred around movies.
The Little Mermaid. Picture: Tina Stalk
A total of 55 displays were on show in villagers' homes as people tried to identify the title of the films.
Charlie Chaplin. Picture: Jan Meredith
Organiser Annie Taylor said: "Despite the awful weather on Saturday, there was enough clearing for people to go round with the map and list of locations.
Dobby and Harry Potter. Picture: Karen Richards
"Everybody was surprised at the quality of the displays, imagination, creativity and good sense of humour.
"There was a real sense of community and togetherness which lightened the spirits.
Yoda. Picture: Michelle Fisher
"We are thinking of making a calendar with images of all the scarecrows, and the profit will go to charity."
R2D2. Picture: Michelle Fisher
Spongebob Squarepants. Picture: Lindsay Cruickshank
Willy Wonka and a selfie Oompa Loompa board at The Pink Shop. Picture: Mark Tootle
The Ring. Picture: Karen Richards
Karen Jenkins' 6 ft 5ins Batman made from card, which took two months to make. Picture: Karen Jenkins
Harry Potter. Picture: Karen Richards
Kewstoke scarecrow trail. Picture: Karen Richards
Charlie And The Chocolate Factory. Picture: Karen Richards
Baby groot. Picture: Kerri-Anne Beaumont
Batman. Picture: Gill Barringer
Eight-year-old Daisy Oliver and seven-year-old Jacob Oliver's scarecrow of The Grinch. Picture: Grace Oliver
Julie Hatton's scarecrows. Picture: Julie Hatton
Tin Man from The Wizard Of Oz. Picture: Karen Richards
The Cat In The Hat. Picture: Deborah Kinghorn
Pirate scarecrows. Picture: Andrew Baxter
Yoda, Darth Vader and R2D2. Picture: Karen Richards
Maui and Moana. Picture: Sarah Jukes
Julie Hatton's scarecrow. Picture: Julie Hatton
War Horse. Picture: Karen Adams