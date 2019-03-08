Gallery

PICTURES: Village hosts inaugural scarecrow trail

Beverley Rogers with The Wizard Of Oz scarecrows. Picture: Grant Rogers Archant

Batman, Yoda and Spongebob Squarepants were just some of the film characters found in gardens across Kewstoke on the weekend.

Kewstoke scarecrow trail. Picture: Karen Richards Kewstoke scarecrow trail. Picture: Karen Richards

E.T. Picture: Amanda Washbrook E.T. Picture: Amanda Washbrook

The village hosted its inaugural scarecrow trail from Friday to Sunday, with the theme centred around movies.

The Little Mermaid. Picture: Tina Stalk The Little Mermaid. Picture: Tina Stalk

A total of 55 displays were on show in villagers' homes as people tried to identify the title of the films.

Charlie Chaplin. Picture: Jan Meredith Charlie Chaplin. Picture: Jan Meredith

Organiser Annie Taylor said: "Despite the awful weather on Saturday, there was enough clearing for people to go round with the map and list of locations.

Dobby and Harry Potter. Picture: Karen Richards Dobby and Harry Potter. Picture: Karen Richards

"Everybody was surprised at the quality of the displays, imagination, creativity and good sense of humour.

"There was a real sense of community and togetherness which lightened the spirits.

Yoda. Picture: Michelle Fisher Yoda. Picture: Michelle Fisher

"We are thinking of making a calendar with images of all the scarecrows, and the profit will go to charity."

R2D2. Picture: Michelle Fisher R2D2. Picture: Michelle Fisher

Spongebob Squarepants. Picture: Lindsay Cruickshank Spongebob Squarepants. Picture: Lindsay Cruickshank

Willy Wonka and a selfie Oompa Loompa board at The Pink Shop. Picture: Mark Tootle Willy Wonka and a selfie Oompa Loompa board at The Pink Shop. Picture: Mark Tootle

The Ring. Picture: Karen Richards The Ring. Picture: Karen Richards

Karen Jenkins' 6 ft 5ins Batman made from card, which took two months to make. Picture: Karen Jenkins Karen Jenkins' 6 ft 5ins Batman made from card, which took two months to make. Picture: Karen Jenkins

Harry Potter. Picture: Karen Richards Harry Potter. Picture: Karen Richards

Kewstoke scarecrow trail. Picture: Karen Richards Kewstoke scarecrow trail. Picture: Karen Richards

Charlie And The Chocolate Factory. Picture: Karen Richards Charlie And The Chocolate Factory. Picture: Karen Richards

Karen Jenkins' 6 ft 5ins Batman made from card, which took two months to make. Picture: Karen Jenkins Karen Jenkins' 6 ft 5ins Batman made from card, which took two months to make. Picture: Karen Jenkins

Baby groot. Picture: Kerri-Anne Beaumont Baby groot. Picture: Kerri-Anne Beaumont

Batman. Picture: Gill Barringer Batman. Picture: Gill Barringer

Eight-year-old Daisy Oliver and seven-year-old Jacob Oliver's scarecrow of The Grinch. Picture: Grace Oliver Eight-year-old Daisy Oliver and seven-year-old Jacob Oliver's scarecrow of The Grinch. Picture: Grace Oliver

Julie Hatton's scarecrows. Picture: Julie Hatton Julie Hatton's scarecrows. Picture: Julie Hatton

Tin Man from The Wizard Of Oz. Picture: Karen Richards Tin Man from The Wizard Of Oz. Picture: Karen Richards

The Cat In The Hat. Picture: Deborah Kinghorn The Cat In The Hat. Picture: Deborah Kinghorn

Pirate scarecrows. Picture: Andrew Baxter Pirate scarecrows. Picture: Andrew Baxter

Baby groot. Picture: Kerri-Anne Beaumont Baby groot. Picture: Kerri-Anne Beaumont

Yoda, Darth Vader and R2D2. Picture: Karen Richards Yoda, Darth Vader and R2D2. Picture: Karen Richards

Maui and Moana. Picture: Sarah Jukes Maui and Moana. Picture: Sarah Jukes

Julie Hatton's scarecrow. Picture: Julie Hatton Julie Hatton's scarecrow. Picture: Julie Hatton

The Ring. Picture: Karen Richards The Ring. Picture: Karen Richards