Kewstoke mum nominated for national award

Sam Munslow could be named the working mum of the year. Picture: Sam Munslow Archant

A Kewstoke mum has been nominated for a national award.

Sam Munslow could win the Working Mum Of The Year prize at the Pitman’s Training SuperAchievers of 2019 awards.

Sam left her job as a deputy headteacher of Yeo Moor Primary School, in Clevedon, in 2016 to set up her own transformational coaching business called Blue Monkey, which helps people eradicate the stresses of their jobs and highlight the importance of a good work-life balance.

She said: “I think I was nominated because I help people see how awesome they are and let go of what’s holding them back, I was there too and my work is very much heart-led.

“I am amazed at the nomination, I’m doing what I love. I help people see through their unhappiness and life is fabulous.”

To vote, click here before 5pm on March 29.