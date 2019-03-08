Well-known village shop owner dies aged 93

Arthur and Audrey Tottle inside A. Tootle. Picture: Adele Louise Archant

The former owner of a popular village shop has died.

Audrey Tottle, who owned Royal Oak Stores in Kewstoke, also known as The Pink Store in the village, passed away on May 25 aged 93.

Audrey was born and raised in the parish and attended Kewstoke Primary School and later Locking Road Girls' School.

She set up the shop, in Crookes Lane, with her husband Arthur more than 60 years ago and it has remained in the family.

Audrey was a member of the parish's women's institute and married Arthur in St Paul's Church, in Kewstoke Road, in 1949.

The couple had three children and one grandson.

Audrey also worked at the former Lane And Lance factory in Weston-super-Mare.

She spent her final years in Nashley House and a funeral service was held at St Paul's on Monday.