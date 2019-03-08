Council contractor 'will redo' wonky yellow line to combat seafront parking
PUBLISHED: 17:58 17 April 2019
Archant
A wonky yellow line painted on a road in Kewstoke will be corrected, according to North Somerset Council.
A single yellow line was painted in Beach Road last week, but the authority's contractor failed to line it up straight, painting around a sand drift.
Parking charges around the Sand Bay area came into effect on March 13 and apply from 8am-6pm, seven days a week.
The car park near the Commodore Hotel end was tidied up and its spaces were widened in February.
The council also made major improvements which included a revamped Sand Road car park and bus terminus area.
MORE: Refurbs to Kewstoke parking areas.
A council spokesman said: “Painting lines on a sandy seafront location is always going to be challenging.
“In this case, the lines are a wobble too far and we will be asking our contractor to redo them as soon as possible.
“We might even give them some extra lines to do for homework.”