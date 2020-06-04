Advanced search

Make The Point returns with virtual fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 16:28 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 04 June 2020

Runners tackled Make The Point 2018 for Tiny Tickers and Chicks.

Runners tackled Make The Point 2018 for Tiny Tickers and Chicks.

Archant

A running event is going virtual this year.

Make the Point is returning for its fifth year but has had to cancel the race due to lockdown.

Instead, a virtual challenge for a suggested donation of £5 to its two charities, Chicks and Tiny Tickers, will be held instead.

Organisers want to raise some money for them now and hold an evening event towards the end of the year.

The virtual challenge will be to run, skip, walk, ride a five or 10km route, post the recording of your route and a photo of yourselves holding a sign with the hashtag #Imadethepoint.

Once the donation is paid to its fundraising page organisers will send everyone who takes part a certificate.

The challenge will begin on Saturday and end on July 12.

To donate, click here, and for more information visit the event’s Facebook page.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury.

