Key developments for North Somerset in 2021

Vicky Angear

Published: 11:15 PM January 31, 2020    Updated: 11:14 AM December 30, 2020
Weston is set for an exciting year with a number of key developments due to progress including a multi-million pound health centre and the restoration of some of the town's iconic landmarks and buildings. 

Health leaders have announced their preferred location for a new health centre which will provide GP services for around 15,000 people in Weston. 

Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group wants to build the facility at Weston Rugby Club, off Sunnyside Road.

Subject to planning permission and NHS approval, it could be up and running by 2022. 

Weston’s dilapidated Birnbeck Pier could finally be restored to its former glory by the RNLI, after North Somerset Council issued owner CNM Estates with a compulsory purchase order. 

The owner has until January 22 to a find buyer, following the ruling of a High Court Judge. If no buyer is found, it could be sold to the RNI for £350,000.

The iconic SeaQuarium is also set to be transformed into a new restaurant and café, following a deal with North Somerset Council and AGM Holdings. 

