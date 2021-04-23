Key workers awarded for their dedication during pandemic

Published: 11:00 AM April 23, 2021

Rebecca receiving her award from Diana and Richard Capps from Weston and North Somerset Trades Council. - Credit: Beth Capps

Caring key workers in North Somerset have been presented with awards for going above and beyond to help others during the pandemic.

Learning support assistant Rebecca Hutchings, from Flax Bourton Primary School, won top prize of £100 for her ‘amazing’ work supporting vulnerable children during the pandemic.

Rebecca was given the prize money by Weston & North Somerset Trades Council after the group appealed for people to nominate a key worker who has made a difference in their lives.

Rebecca was nominated by her colleague Diana Keys, who said she was an example of how special and invaluable school support staff are.

Diana said: “I would like to nominate Becca as I feel she embodies the amazing work all learning support assistants (LSAs) have carried out during this pandemic and beyond; supporting our teachers and more importantly the children and families in our school communities.

“She has planned learning, provided wraparound care and programmes of activities, ensured that equipment and toys are cleaned and sterilised between sessions, provided first aid cover, supervised the children at lunchtimes.

“She has ensured that the children in her care are safe and happy and being the ‘best they can be’."

Josie and Lauren receiving their awards from Richard Capps, secretary of Weston and North Somerset Trades Council. - Credit: Beth Capps

Josie Bennett, James Hopkins and Lauren Hill, from the Youth Offending Service at North Somerset Council were awarded second prizes of £25. Lauren Hill was nominated for her ‘seamless’ support, often working overtime to ensure vulnerable young people were given the support they needed.

Josie was recognised for providing 'invaluable' emotional and practical support to young people on court orders.

James led a team of social workers and youth justice officers through the pandemic. He was nominated for providing ‘unwavering support and understanding’ to team members.

Deirdre said: “James never stops helping – he works all day and provides support all evening and weekends. I’m not sure James has ever been given any formal recognition for the services he provides for the community so it would be amazing if his invaluable contribution to society could be acknowledged.”

Sayd Ahmed, owner of Pappadoms in Milton Road, was one of a number of other key workers to receive the £10 prize.

Sayd was awarded for giving out thousands of meals to help the homeless, key workers, and schools. - Credit: Sayd Ahmed

Sayd was recognised for his work to feed the homeless and provide meals for school children during the pandemic.

Melissa who won an award for helping foster families. - Credit: Susannah Weeks

Melissa Fowler, an acting consultant social worker on North Somerset Council's fostering team was also recognised for her work in supporting staff and foster families. Melissa is donating the prize money to the Samaritans.