Weston High Street keyworker mural complete

A mural to keyworkers by Martin D’Arcy on Weston High Street was has been completed. Picture: North Somerset Council. Archant

A large-scale mural featuring key workers who have served their communities and kept services going during the coronavirus pandemic received its finishing touches this week.

The mural, at the former Marks & Spencer store on Weston High Street, includes depictions of 27 different key workers, including doctors, nurses, and teachers, set against the backdrop of Weston bay with the town’s piers, Steepholm Island, Brean Down and the Red Arrows all featuring too.

The mural is the brainchild of local artist Martin D’Arcy and North Somerset Cllr Mike Solomon, who were both keen to ensure a fitting tribute was created to the many workers who have supported residents through the pandemic.

It has taken three weeks to complete and Martin has been supported by other artists who helped with the mural’s development and businesses who have funded the project.

Martin said: “The hoarding at the M&S store was a blank canvas crying out for some artistic attention, and given the situation we are all in currently, I was keen to pay tribute to the many people who have carried on working during the pandemic to keep us all safe and well.

“It has been a pleasure to paint the hoarding and every day we have received positive comments from passers-by as we’ve added to the artwork.”

Cllr Solomon added: “I’m Weston-born and emphatically proud of the town, the area, and the unwavering response of our key workers to ensure our families, friends and neighbours get the care and support they need during the pandemic.

“When Martin approached me about his idea for the mural, I was only too happy to get involved and help him turn his vision into a reality because I could see the positive contribution it would make.

“We cannot underestimate the dedication of our key workers throughout the current crisis, and I hope the mural goes some way to showing the town’s appreciation for the tremendous work they have done and continue to do.

“We have a great reputation locally for street art thanks to Banksy’s Dismaland and Jamie Scanlon’s work around the town and I’m keen for more to bring entertainment and enlightenment to our public areas.

“If anyone has hoardings they think could benefit from Martin’s talents then please get in touch.”