Weston mum to take part in charity bout in memory of son

Carrington Walker

Published: 12:00 PM August 18, 2021   
Mother of boy who died, 11, will fight in boxing match in his memory.

Kimberley Shepherd promised her son Liam that she would take part in a charity boxing event before he passed away. - Credit: Kimberley Shepherd

A Weston mum who found her son after he had died in his sleep will take part in a charity boxing event in his memory.

Kimberley Shepherd told the Mercury that she had promised her son, Liam, that she would take part in a boxing exhibition weeks before he passed away.

Taking place next month, the Ultra White Collar Boxing (UWCB) event will be held on September 4.

Liam Shepherd and his mum, Kimberley Shepherd/

Kimberley will be sponsored by the Liam Shepherd Foundation during her bout. - Credit: Kimberley Shepherd

Mrs Shepherd said: "The plan was to do the boxing before lockdown - I saw the event online and spoke to Liam about it and he said 'you have to do it, you will win and it is for charity'.

"He realised he could watch on YouTube so he was excited to be able to do so at one of his friend's houses.

"It was a promise I made to Liam. I am still struggling but I have to do this to keep my promise to Liam and follow through and not let him down."

Kimberley has spent months training at Weston's MMA Gym, Savage HQ in preparation for the bout, during which she will be sponsored by the Liam Shepherd Foundation.

She added: "The aim for The Liam Shepherd Foundation is to keep Liam's legacy going through fundraising for charities and to help get support, guidance and help straight away for grieving parents.

"The next fundraising event will be on November 6 at The Royal Hotel.

"It will feature an adult quiz night with Disco Queen, a bar auction and a raffle."

Weston mum to fight in UWCB in memory of son

Team Savage members have been impressed by Kimberley's progress. - Credit: Team Savage

A member of Savage Gym's coaching staff admitted that Kimberley was introverted when first arriving but has shown massive improvements.

They said: "When Kimberly arrived at Team Savage to start her journey along the path of UWCB training we could see she was nervous and introverted.

"Her focus and determination has led her to improve massively in terms of strength and skills. 

"She is not only on her way to an impressive performance on event night she is now part of the Team Savage family."

The bout will be live-streamed via UWCB's YouTube channel.

Donations for Kimberley's boxing exhibition can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kimberley-shepherd6

