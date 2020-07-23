Advanced search

Kindness rocks challenge proves popular at Weston parks

PUBLISHED: 08:15 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:15 23 July 2020

Kindness rocks at grove park to be made into a permanent rockery.

Archant

The garden of positivity at Grove Park is filling up with rocks decorated with words of encouragement.

The initiative is being hindered at Clarence Park, with some the rocks being taken and leaving the area empty.

The rocks are being gathered to form a permanent rockery.

Park spokesman Tania Bodalia said: “Creations containing positive messages related to the coronavirus pandemic will be cemented into the rockery to create a lasting piece of art for future generations to see.

“This is slowly being filled up at Grove Park and is being looked after by the park volunteers, who have putting netting over the rocks to protect them.

“However, the ones at Clarence Park have all been taken and is now empty. We would love to see them replaced with new colourful designs.”

Decorated rocks can be given to the Friends of Grove Park.

