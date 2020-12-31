Kindness gardens rock with a Christmas theme

Published: 11:29 AM December 31, 2020

Good cheer was shared among those visiting the kindness rock gardens set up in a range of locations across Weston and Burnham during the festive season.

People were encouraged to fill the gardens with colourfully decorated to create a rock art display for the community to enjoy between Christmas Eve and new year's day.

Members were able to take along old kindness rocks that have been lying around at home and swap them for a new one to ensure the rock gardens are not left empty and remain up with positive vibes.

Places to see the displays in Weston include Prince Consort Garden, Clarence Park near the café in the raised community flower bed with white rails, at Grove Park near the wavy hedges, just in front of Jill Dando's Garden, and St Andrews Church Gardens, in Burnham.