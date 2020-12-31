News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Kindness gardens rock with a Christmas theme

Author Picture Icon

Jacqueline Cadogan

Published: 11:29 AM December 31, 2020   
Christmas rocks displayed in Weston

Kindness rock gardens were decorated with a Christmas theme throughout the festive season - Credit: Tania Bodalia

Good cheer was shared among those visiting the kindness rock gardens set up in a range of locations across Weston and Burnham during the festive season. 

People were encouraged to fill the gardens with colourfully decorated to create a rock art display for the community to enjoy between Christmas Eve and new year's day. 

Members were able to take along old kindness rocks that have been lying around at home and swap them for a new one to ensure the rock gardens are not left empty and remain up with positive vibes. 

Places to see the displays in Weston include Prince Consort Garden, Clarence Park near the café in the raised community flower bed with white rails, at Grove Park near the wavy hedges, just in front of Jill Dando's Garden, and St Andrews Church Gardens, in Burnham. 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Media

Move-in dates for Weston development brought forward due to demand

Carrington Walker

person

Vacant town centre site sold for affordable housing

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon

North Somerset moves into tier 3 on Boxing Day

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon

Lockdown Community Champions awards recognise remarkable people of Weston

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus