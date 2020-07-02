Advanced search

Garden of kindness set up in Weston parks

PUBLISHED: 09:31 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:00 02 July 2020

Weston Super Rcks Kindness Garden, bringing encouragement to the community

Weston Super Rcks Kindness Garden, bringing encouragement to the community

Archant

Rock gardens have been set up in Weston displaying positive messages painted by locals to encourage others in the community.

Weston Super Rcks Kindness Garden, bringing encouragement to the communityWeston Super Rcks Kindness Garden, bringing encouragement to the community

The Garden Of Positivity, located at Grove Park, and The Kindness Garden, at Clarence Park West, are the initiative of Weston Super Rocks, which specialises in community projects and activities which promote health and wellbeing.

The projects are designed to inspire creativity and exercise, as well as raise mental health awareness.

Director of intergenerational activities Tania Bodalia said: “We want to see the gardens filled with colourful rocks containing positive, inspirational messages that you would like to share with others during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Let’s take this opportunity to thank any local key workers who have helped you to get through those bad days, show our gratitude for the NHS and share messages of hope to uplift everyone who walks past.

Weston Super Rcks Kindness Garden, bringing encouragement to the communityWeston Super Rcks Kindness Garden, bringing encouragement to the community

“One message at just the right moment could change your day, outlook or life.

“Anyone can add kindness rocks that have been painted and varnished at home, but to be safe, please don’t pick them up, take or move them once placed. Only take photos home and be sure to post them on the Facebook group so our members can watch the rock gardens grow.

“We look forward to seeing all your creations and reading positive messages shared by the community.”

Weston Super Rocks says there are important safety rules to follow when creating kindness rocks:

Weston Super Rcks Kindness Garden, bringing encouragement to the communityWeston Super Rcks Kindness Garden, bringing encouragement to the community

Avoid using glue, mod podge, stickers, glitter, buttons, material, sequins or attaching any other plastic embellishments to your kindness rocks as these can be harmful to local wildlife and the environment.

Rocks must not be picked up during the pandemic. Please do not move, re-hide or take them home at this time.

Use hand sanitiser after placing rocks and wash hands using an anti-bacterial hand wash for at least 20 seconds as soon as you get home.

Keep a two-metre distance from others when visiting open spaces.

Weston Super Rcks Kindness Garden, bringing encouragement to the communityWeston Super Rcks Kindness Garden, bringing encouragement to the community

People wanting to take part are invited to join Weston Super Rocks Facebook group, to get started and receive advice and support from organisers.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Five arrested in Weston murder investigation after man dies

Five men have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Weston restaurateur banned from managing companies for six years

Alan Vinnicombe has been banned from running a business for six years after failing to maintain a company’s books and records.

Man seriously injured in assault in Weston

Police are appealing for witnesses after the assault.

Family pay tribute to kind-hearted uncle after man’s death

Family pay tribute to kind-hearted uncle after man's death. Picture Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Grand Pier announces reopening date

The Grand Pier announced it is currently putting in plans to adhere with social distancing.

Most Read

Five arrested in Weston murder investigation after man dies

Five men have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Weston restaurateur banned from managing companies for six years

Alan Vinnicombe has been banned from running a business for six years after failing to maintain a company’s books and records.

Man seriously injured in assault in Weston

Police are appealing for witnesses after the assault.

Family pay tribute to kind-hearted uncle after man’s death

Family pay tribute to kind-hearted uncle after man's death. Picture Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Grand Pier announces reopening date

The Grand Pier announced it is currently putting in plans to adhere with social distancing.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

ECB annouce plans of an ‘imminent and safe return’ to recreational cricket

ECB target recreational cricket to return around the 4 July. Picture: Terry Ife.

McMillan and Wyatt lead Covid-19 Open Pairs League at St Andrews

Bowlers are back in action at Weston's St Andrews

Hornettes Ladies looking to use last season as stepping stone towards future sucess

Hornettes Ladies will be teaming up with Hope Health ahead of the 2020/21 season. Picture: James Wain Sports Photography.

Man charged with Weston town centre murder

A man has been charged with murder in Weston. Picture: Mark Atherton

WATCH: Video looks back on more than 100 days of coronavirus lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation from 10 Downing Street on March 23.