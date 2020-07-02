Garden of kindness set up in Weston parks

Weston Super Rcks Kindness Garden, bringing encouragement to the community Archant

Rock gardens have been set up in Weston displaying positive messages painted by locals to encourage others in the community.

The Garden Of Positivity, located at Grove Park, and The Kindness Garden, at Clarence Park West, are the initiative of Weston Super Rocks, which specialises in community projects and activities which promote health and wellbeing.

The projects are designed to inspire creativity and exercise, as well as raise mental health awareness.

Director of intergenerational activities Tania Bodalia said: “We want to see the gardens filled with colourful rocks containing positive, inspirational messages that you would like to share with others during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Let’s take this opportunity to thank any local key workers who have helped you to get through those bad days, show our gratitude for the NHS and share messages of hope to uplift everyone who walks past.

“One message at just the right moment could change your day, outlook or life.

“Anyone can add kindness rocks that have been painted and varnished at home, but to be safe, please don’t pick them up, take or move them once placed. Only take photos home and be sure to post them on the Facebook group so our members can watch the rock gardens grow.

“We look forward to seeing all your creations and reading positive messages shared by the community.”

Weston Super Rocks says there are important safety rules to follow when creating kindness rocks:

Avoid using glue, mod podge, stickers, glitter, buttons, material, sequins or attaching any other plastic embellishments to your kindness rocks as these can be harmful to local wildlife and the environment.

Rocks must not be picked up during the pandemic. Please do not move, re-hide or take them home at this time.

Use hand sanitiser after placing rocks and wash hands using an anti-bacterial hand wash for at least 20 seconds as soon as you get home.

Keep a two-metre distance from others when visiting open spaces.

People wanting to take part are invited to join Weston Super Rocks Facebook group, to get started and receive advice and support from organisers.