Donation made towards packed lunch project

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 June 2020

Master Phil Lewis presented The Stable with a cheque for £500. Picture: Terry Porter

Master Phil Lewis presented The Stable with a cheque for £500. Picture: Terry Porter

A café has received a donation from a Masonic Lodge.

When the Stable Café, in Wadham Street, was closed, due to the lockdown, its owner Prayag Rajpura started arranging help for the vulnerable children who do not get meal vouchers or school meals.

He began supplying a packed lunch for each known child and in the first seven weeks of lockdown he supplied more than 3,200 meals to these underprivileged children.

He is managing to keep this going, but funding is the biggest issue despite Weston YMCA stepping in to make the deliveries.

The King Alfred Masonic Lodge in Weston has stepped up to help, and its master, Phil Lewis, presented Prayag with a cheque for £500.

Prayag said: “For a tiny charity like ours this money will go a long way and have a huge impact on what we can achieve.”

