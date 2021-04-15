Kings Fitness and Leisure reopens

Published: 12:00 PM April 15, 2021 Updated: 2:20 PM April 15, 2021

A village leisure centre has reopened this week after being closed since January.

Kings Fitness and Leisure owners are ‘incredibly proud’ to reopen to members, after launching a range of initiatives over lockdown to keep people active at home.

Regular fitness classes outdoors and online are available at the centre. - Credit: Kings Fitness and Leisure

Free Zoom fitness classes such as dance, pilates and body conditioning for adults and children proved ‘a great success’ while the centre was closed.

Now the Cheddar site is open, the gym, pool, AstroTurf and other facilities are available daily, including regular fitness classes outdoors and online.

Staff at the centre are also introducing 42 blended fitness classes which combine face-to-face sessions at the centre with Zoom classes.

The owners say this will help more people attend classes while adhering to social distancing requirements, as well as catering to those who feel more comfortable staying at home to take part.

Classes available include indoor cycling, circuits and body pump.

Outdoor bikes and Kings Fitness and Leisure. - Credit: Kings Fitness and Leisure

In March, Kings Leisure was named one of three local leisure centres in Sedgemoor set to have received a grant totalling £82,000 from Sport England’s National Leisure Recovery Fund.

The fund is designed to help drive the sustainability of leisure facilities nationwide by enabling Sport England to assess and monitor the recovery of sports facilities.

The swimming pool at Kings Fitness and Leisure. - Credit: Kings Fitness and Leisure

Kings Leisure centre manager, Linzi Tanner, said: “We are very pleased to have been selected as one of three leisure facilities in Sedgemoor to benefit from this Sports England grant.

“As for many businesses, lockdown has posed difficulties for the leisure centre, but thanks to this grant it’s safe to say we are strong and open for business.”

Kings Fitness and Leisure gym. - Credit: Kings Fitness and Leisure

The centre added that with continued financial support from Sedgemoor District Council, the building was able to reopen on April 12 in alignment with Government guidance.

A number of Covid-secure measures are in place, which includes cleaning, the wearing of face masks, social distancing, and regular handwashing at the centre.

A leisure centre spokesman said: “Kings Fitness and Leisure is incredibly proud to be open once again, doing what they do best to help people stay active.

“The past year has been difficult for everyone, but as we edge closer to normality once more we cannot wait to welcome you back through our doors.”