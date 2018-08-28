Advanced search

Cheddar students head to Barcelona for school trip

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 December 2018

Art students enjoyed the opportunity to explore an open-air gallery in Barcelona on a trip.

After an early flight, arts, photography and textile students from Kings Of Wessex Academy, in Cheddar, were soon walking through the Gothic quarter and visiting the Boqueria Market.

They visited the Picasso Museum and the celebrated Roman Catholic church which was desgined by Gaudi.

At every location, students were busy documenting their experience with photos and sketches to inspire their artwork.

A break from the city saw the trip visit Girona, Figueres and the Dali Museum last month.

Head of expressive arts, Rebecca Weaving, praised the students for ‘their energy and positive nature’ and ‘for being punctual, polite and fully engaged with the culture of Barcelona’.

She added: “It was a fantastic trip with lots of lasting memories and special friendships.”

