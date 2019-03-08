Advanced search

Students educated on the Holocaust during Poland trip

PUBLISHED: 10:59 04 April 2019

Kings Of Wessex students in Poland.

Kings Of Wessex students in Poland.

Cheddar students explored Jewish life in Poland during the Holocaust during World War Two.

A group of keen year 10 pupils from Kings Of Wessex Academy embarked on a five-day trip to the country, paying visits to multiple historical sites.

This included the remains of the Nazi concentration camp, Auschwitz, Schindler’s factory and the Galicia Jewish Museum – where they listened to an emotional talk from a Holocaust survivor.

The intrepid group discovered the Jewish quarter of Krakow on foot and learned about the history of the city.

The group also visited the huge Polish salt mines and found time to dine at a Jewish restaurant and indulge in some shopping in the market square and climb the Wawel Royal Castle.

The trip was extremely memorable for the staff and students, opening their eyes to one of history’s greatest tragedies.

