Union representative recognised with regional award
A school National Education Union (NEU) representative has been recognised with a Somerset School Representative Of The Year award.
Jenny Baines, a Kings of Wessex NEU school representative, was presented with the award virtually at the Somerset District’s annual meeting this month.
A spokesman for the Wessex Learning Trust, which oversees the Cheddar academy, said they are ‘incredibly proud’ to see Jenny being recognised for developing an open and collaborative working relationship at the Kings of Wessex, in Station Road.
Kings of Wessex headteacher, Dave Wiltshire, said: “This is an incredibly well-deserved award, and testament to Jenny’s dedication to supporting her colleagues.
“I look forward to continuing to work with Jenny and benefit from her pragmatic and forward-thinking support.”
Jenny thanked the Kings of Wessex and the Wessex Learning Trust for their support and said she looks forward to continuing her work with the academy.
The Wessex Learning Trust is a leading multi-academy trust in the Cheddar Valley comprising fourteen schools and caring for more than 3,000 children aged between two and nineteen.
