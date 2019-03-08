Gallery
PICTURES: Kingston Seymour holds summer show
PUBLISHED: 13:30 28 August 2019
All sorts were on show at a village festival at the weekend.
Alan Sanders, Ian Morgan and Ed Simmons with their treacle tarts at Kingston Seymour Village Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Kingston Seymour held its annual summer show on Saturday and there was a wealth of creations on display.
Judges had a tough task in picking winners across dozens of categories.
There was a mix of classes for villagers to compete in, ranging from treacle tart baking through to woodwork and flower arranging to loaves of bread.
Children were also encouraged to participate too.
Trudy Harris and her lovely loaf at Kingston Seymour Village Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Youngsters were able to showcase decorated pebbles and other craft pieces at the show, which was held inside the village hall.
Katie Esler with her prize winning flowers at Kingston Seymour Village Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
A beautiful knitted shaw won Olive Lawrence a first prize at Kingston Seymour Village Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Zoe Barlett with prizes for her vegetables at Kingston Seymour Village Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Seb Simmons and Winnie Maker with their decorated pebbles at Kingston Seymour Village Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
