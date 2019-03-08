Advanced search

PICTURES: Kingston Seymour holds summer show

PUBLISHED: 13:30 28 August 2019

Ian Wariner won a highly commended for his wooden bench and daughter Briony won a prize for her bookmark at Kingston Seymour Village Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Ian Wariner won a highly commended for his wooden bench and daughter Briony won a prize for her bookmark at Kingston Seymour Village Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

All sorts were on show at a village festival at the weekend.

Alan Sanders, Ian Morgan and Ed Simmons with their treacle tarts at Kingston Seymour Village Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONAlan Sanders, Ian Morgan and Ed Simmons with their treacle tarts at Kingston Seymour Village Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Kingston Seymour held its annual summer show on Saturday and there was a wealth of creations on display.

Judges had a tough task in picking winners across dozens of categories.

There was a mix of classes for villagers to compete in, ranging from treacle tart baking through to woodwork and flower arranging to loaves of bread.

Children were also encouraged to participate too.

Trudy Harris and her lovely loaf at Kingston Seymour Village Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONTrudy Harris and her lovely loaf at Kingston Seymour Village Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Youngsters were able to showcase decorated pebbles and other craft pieces at the show, which was held inside the village hall.

Katie Esler with her prize winning flowers at Kingston Seymour Village Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONKatie Esler with her prize winning flowers at Kingston Seymour Village Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Katie Esler with her prize winning flowers at Kingston Seymour Village Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONKatie Esler with her prize winning flowers at Kingston Seymour Village Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A beautiful knitted shaw won Olive Lawrence a first prize at Kingston Seymour Village Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONA beautiful knitted shaw won Olive Lawrence a first prize at Kingston Seymour Village Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Zoe Barlett with prizes for her vegetables at Kingston Seymour Village Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONZoe Barlett with prizes for her vegetables at Kingston Seymour Village Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Seb Simmons and Winnie Maker with their decorated pebbles at Kingston Seymour Village Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONSeb Simmons and Winnie Maker with their decorated pebbles at Kingston Seymour Village Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Seb Simmons and Winnie Maker with their decorated pebbles at Kingston Seymour Village Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONSeb Simmons and Winnie Maker with their decorated pebbles at Kingston Seymour Village Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

