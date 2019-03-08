Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Only one in three knife crimes lead to a prison sentence

PUBLISHED: 07:55 08 April 2019

In 2018, 441 people were cautioned or convicted by police for possession of a knife or offensive weapon, or threatening others with a knife. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

In 2018, 441 people were cautioned or convicted by police for possession of a knife or offensive weapon, or threatening others with a knife. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Archant

Only one in three knife criminals in Avon and Somerset receive an immediate prison term last year.

In 2018, 441 people were cautioned or convicted by police for possession of a knife or offensive weapon, or threatening others with a knife, according to Ministry of Justice data.

Of those, 131 were re-offenders and 34 had been cautioned or convicted three times or more and just 150 people, or 34 per cent, received an immediate prison sentence.

The proportion of knife criminals in Avon and Somerset being sent to prison dropped from 41 per cent in 2017, despite the number of criminals officers dealt with increasing by two per cent.

In 84 cases, knife criminals were handed a community order, 74 offenders were given a suspended sentence and a further 79 were hit with a fine or discharged from court without a sentence.

One in six people convicted or cautioned for knife crimes last year were children.

Most Read

Readers react to council’s Tropicana bid failure

The council's bid to revamp the Tropicana was unsuccessful

Man sentenced for possession of indecent child photos

Ian Woodward, aged 54 of Compton Bishop, was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court. Picture: Google Street View

Restaurant’s six-figure refurbishment features extended beer garden

Westons deputy mayor and mayoress with the inns manager Mark Robson. Picture: Catherines Inn Bleadon

Disruption after person hit by train

The problems are between Taunton and Bristol Temple Meads.

VIDEO: Rare footage of decaying Birnbeck Island

The derelict main building at Birnbeck Island. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Most Read

Readers react to council’s Tropicana bid failure

The council's bid to revamp the Tropicana was unsuccessful

Man sentenced for possession of indecent child photos

Ian Woodward, aged 54 of Compton Bishop, was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court. Picture: Google Street View

Restaurant’s six-figure refurbishment features extended beer garden

Westons deputy mayor and mayoress with the inns manager Mark Robson. Picture: Catherines Inn Bleadon

Disruption after person hit by train

The problems are between Taunton and Bristol Temple Meads.

VIDEO: Rare footage of decaying Birnbeck Island

The derelict main building at Birnbeck Island. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Cricket: Somerset captain Abell still hopeful

Tom Abell in batting action for Somerset

Only one in three knife crimes lead to a prison sentence

In 2018, 441 people were cautioned or convicted by police for possession of a knife or offensive weapon, or threatening others with a knife. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Man sentenced for possession of indecent child photos

Ian Woodward, aged 54 of Compton Bishop, was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court. Picture: Google Street View

Cricket: Somerset kept in check by Kent’s Claydon

Steven Davies in batting action for Somerset (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Cricket: Somerset on back foot against Kent

Somerset captain Tom Abell (centre) next to Jason Kerr at the County Ground, Taunton.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists