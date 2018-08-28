Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Labour protest annual rail fare hikes

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 January 2019

Members of the Labour party protest annual fare increases at Weston-super-Mare station Picture: Gareth Newnham

Members of the Labour party protest annual fare increases at Weston-super-Mare station Picture: Gareth Newnham

Gareth Newnham

Members of Weston’s Labour Party picketed the train station to protest the annual hike in rail fares and spread awareness of its push for re-nationalisation.

Members of the Labour party protest annual fare increases at Weston-super-Mare station Picture: Gareth NewnhamMembers of the Labour party protest annual fare increases at Weston-super-Mare station Picture: Gareth Newnham

Rail fares increased by 3.2 per cent on Wednesday, with a season pass from Weston to Bristol Temple Meads increasing by £62.

The protest was part of a national campaign by the party to show solidarity with disgruntled commuters, and to raise awareness of re-nationalisation which campaigners say would put ‘people before profits.’

Labour Central ward candidate Holly Law said: ”Train fares have increased by 36 per cent since the Tories came to power. Three times faster than wages.

“A lot of people commute from Weston so it’s like an additional tax on top of a service that is not great.”

Members of the Labour party protest annual fare increases at Weston-super-Mare station Picture: Gareth NewnhamMembers of the Labour party protest annual fare increases at Weston-super-Mare station Picture: Gareth Newnham

“It’s another example of people being squeezed.”

Fellow Central ward candidate, Rod Taylor said: “It is about ensuring our railway and public transport services are affordable for everyone.

“Due to the ever-increasing fares a lot of people are being locked out of using public transport, and it is affecting people’s quality of life.

“It is an issue that affects everybody whether they commute or not.”

One commuter who did not want to be named said: “We don’t have another choice so we are forced to put up with what we get.

“I do object to the price going up all the time, because my salary does not go up all the time.”

Julie Beynon, a trainer who commutes to Bristol said: “The service isn’t too bad to be honest, but I only go to Temple Meads.

“It’s not too bad going to work, but coming home can be a nightmare due to small carts.

“The price increases really cut into my living expenses, and every year I have to account for it.”

Another commuter described the price increases as ‘a necessary evil’, saying: “It hasn’t really affected me. My fare has only gone up 30p [a day].

“I haven’t really noticed to be fair.”

The increase in rail fares has been described as a ‘disgrace’ by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

He said the rail network should work in the interests of everybody, not just for ‘the profits of the few’, and said the Government was to blame for the price hikes.

But Transport Secretary, in a BBC interview, blamed unions’ salary increase demands for the rise in fares.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man suffers brain injury in club Boxing Day brawl

The brawl left Mark Anderson with a brain injury. Picture: Google Maps

Son faces jail for attack on teenager who has terrorised estate

(click on image for larger view) Lynette and Josh Goodwin & Matthew Bowen (mother and two sons) - Matthew pleaded guilty to assaulting Dean Mason who is well know in the area for a string of crimes.

Army called to Weston after suspected ‘bomb’ discovered on the beach

A father and son discovered what looked like an unexploded bomb on Weston beach. Picture: Weston Coastguard

Weston-super-Mare artist’s studio plans submitted

Now vacated clothing shop Saltrock looks set to be converted into an artists studio. Picture: Google Street View

Car destroyed in ‘deliberate’ fire on New Year’s Day

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man found dead at community centre car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

Drink driver led police on A47 pursuit which hit speeds of up to 100mph

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

New year, new Seagulls? Weston beat relegation rivals Gloucester City

Weston AFC v Bath City. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Labour protest annual rail fare hikes

Members of the Labour party protest annual fare increases at Weston-super-Mare station Picture: Gareth Newnham

Hangover 10K sees hundreds of runners take on coastal course

Weston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Reports of antisocial behaviour rise in Weston

Officers have reported a sharp increase in antisocial behaviour in Weston town centre over the past year. Picture: NDC/MARK ATHERTON

Family pay tribute to woman killed in collision with van

Kinga Glowacka died in a crash in Wick St Lawrence on December 12
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists